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UMFA hosts Sights and Sounds, features student composers and vocalists
By Dominika McGurk,5 days ago
The University’s Composers Collective (UCC) and Student Opera Guild hosted Sight and Sound at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts (UMFA) on Oct. 28. The event was part of the UMFA’s 25th anniversary festivities, and composers were required to select an artwork from the “For the Future” exhibition that spoke most to them, to use it as an inspiration in composing their piece. “Art is not just by itself,” Quetzal Martinez, manager of university student programs at the UMFA, said. “It connects to so many other disciplines, concepts, ideas, themes or other types of art as well. It’s the visual arts and the performing arts we’re trying to show the connection with.”