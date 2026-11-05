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Draymond Green defends his actions after physical altercation with Khaman Maluach
By Wendy Lopez,5 days ago
PHOENIX — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't apologizing for throwing Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach to the floor during the teams' Monday night matchup. Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images.