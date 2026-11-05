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MCPS Reminds Families of Snow Day Color Codes and Weather-Related Decision Times Ahead of Winter
By MCS Staff,5 days ago
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is reminding families of its weather-related operating procedures as the winter season approaches, including the six color codes used to communicate school closures, delayed openings, early dismissals, and virtual instruction days. In a message to the MCPS community, the school system encouraged families to familiarize...
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