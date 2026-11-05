undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BatChat With Matt & Will: Gamifying Comics (w/ Sam Hopper)
By Matthew Lazorwitz and Will Nevin,2 days ago
Batman is a multimedia empire. We talk about comics on the (main) show, but outside comics there’s TV, movies, toys and video games. So many video games. And many of them aren’t great. What ones are great? The Arkham series. Patreon backer Sam Hopper returns this week, and we’re reading three books that tie into those games, including a full-in choose your own adventure style book, so you know we’re going to see some ridiculous Batman deaths!