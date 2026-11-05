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Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 Celebrates 35 Years With Fall Concert November 22
By Lindsay Romano,5 days ago
November 5, 2026 -Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 will celebrate its 35th anniversary season with a fall concert Sunday, November 22nd, in Decatur. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at Central Christian Church, located at 650 West William Street. The performance will feature area singers and highlight stories, memories and favorite music from the choir’s 35-year history.
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