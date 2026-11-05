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Reflex Raises $15 Million In Series A Funding Round
By Editorial,3 days ago
STechCompanyNews.com helps you discover the latest insights on AI, venture funding, innovative companies, and the software tools shaping the future. Reflex, a San Francisco-based open source Python web framework and AI powered platform for building custom enterprise apps, raised $15M in Series A funding to accelerate product development and expand its engineering team.