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Four Florida State University faculty members named Rising Stars by the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida
4 days ago
Four Florida State University faculty members have been named to the newest class of Rising Stars by the Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine of Florida, or ASEMFL. ASEMFL studies issues in science, engineering and medicine relevant to Florida and provides unbiased, expert advice. The Rising Star Awards honor researchers whose contributions to their field show great potential for meeting future challenges.