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Powell’s NXT Hit List: CM Punk and John Cena helped make Grayson Waller and Zilla Fatu shine, thoughts on the Dusty Classic finals, and that Paige’s return should have meant more
5 days ago
Grayson Waller vs. CM Punk for the NXT Championship: Punk gave Waller the thing he needed most – an in-ring credibility boost. That didn’t come from Waller stealing a pin when Kevin Owens showed up and distracted Punk. Rather, it’s because the match was laid out to make Waller look competitive with Punk before he stole the pin. It’s good to see a top guy come to NXT to make someone shine.