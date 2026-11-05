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Edinburg man pleads guilty to 8 out of 13 child pornography and bestiality charges
By Mario Retrosi,5 days ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA (Rocktown Now) — The Edinburg man who is facing child pornography charges has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. According to online records, Corey Brock Hamman pleaded guilty to eight of the 13 felony charges he was facing during a hearing yesterday morning in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. In exchange, prosecutors declined to pursue the other five charges.