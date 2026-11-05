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Rasonque for Pancreatic Cancer: Patients Discuss Benefits, Risks and Access
3 days ago
Brad Dugai and Russ Reed discuss symptom relief, skin-related side effects and challenges accessing Rasonque, a treatment for pancreatic cancer. A pancreatic cancer diagnosis can bring uncertainty about treatment, survival and quality of life. For Brad Dugai and Russ Reed, treatment with Rasonque (daraxonrasib) offered relief from debilitating symptoms and an opportunity to return to activities they had previously been unable to enjoy.