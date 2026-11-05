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NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Makes Surprising Admission Ahead of Championship Race
By Jonathan Vankin,5 days ago
For NASCAR’s top drivers, it all comes down to this — one race to decide the 2026 championship, at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday. But with just over 72 hours to go before engines fire for the season finale, the defending NASCAR champion — who is also the leader in Chase points heading into the championship weekend — made a surprising admission.