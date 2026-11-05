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Holmes doc baffling and brilliant — Play It Again, Tim
By Tim Miller,3 days ago
The ironically titled “You Can See Everything” (R, 174 minutes, in theaters) could have been called “WTF.”. It makes your head want to explode — in a good way. It’s a documentary, but, even then, it makes you question whether it really is a documentary. It makes you question EVERYTHING. Is this movie a put-on? Are its subjects putting us on? Are the filmmakers putting us on?