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Conservative President Santiago Peña of Paraguay Resigns over Bank Crisis Leaving Millions Without Access to Funds
By Frances Martel,5 days ago
Conservative Santiago Peña of Paraguay resigned from the presidency of his country on Thursday after the Paraguayan legislature began impeachment proceedings against him for his alleged role in the seizure of one of the largest banks in the country, which left millions unable to access their own money. Peña,...