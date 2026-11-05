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Austin police seek tips in Sixth Street Halloween weekend shooting
By Tara Brolley,5 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot two people inside a downtown bar early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a shooting at the Voodoo Room, 419 E. Sixth St., at 1:37 a.m., according to the Austin Police Department. They found two people inside the bar with gunshot wounds and gave them first aid until paramedics arrived.
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