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Martha Stewart Blames ‘Today’s Craig Melvin for Halloween Costume Controversy
5 days ago
Martha Stewart claims a Today show host played a role in her recent Halloween costume controversy. The TV personality faced backlash after posing, then deleting, a photo of herself dressed as a "hungry" person in need for Halloween. While speaking at the CrossCountry Mortgage Sales Rally in Orlando, Florida, this week, Stewart claimed she had to change her costume at the last minute after a Today cooking segment mishap with Craig Melvin.