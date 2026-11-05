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Where can I watch the Dolphins vs. Lions game?
By Kevin Nogle,4 days ago
The Lions at Dolphins game will be seen in a small part of Florida and in all of the NFC North markets. The Miami Dolphins host the Detroit Lions in Week 9, kicking off on Sunday afternoon from Hard Rock Stadium. Miami lost in Week 8, dropping to 1-6 in a season that is focused on establishing a foundation for a rebuilding team. The Lions are coming off a win to give their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, their first loss of the year. Detroit is 5-2 this season, but third in their division. After a disappointing 9-8 season last year, the Lions are looking to fight their way back to the top of the NFC North in route to another deep playoff run.