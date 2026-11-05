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Rams sign K Joshua Karty to 53-man roster
By Myles Simmons,5 days ago
The Rams now have two kickers on their 53-man roster. Los Angeles announced that the team has signed Joshua Karty to the active roster off of its practice squad on Thursday. Karty, who was drafted by the Rams in 2024, returned to the club last week to perform kickoff duties. He was elevated off the practice squad and made five kickoffs, two of which did not land in the landing zone.