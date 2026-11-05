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The Primer: Week 9 Edition (2026 Fantasy Football)
By Derek Brown,3 days ago
SEA -12.5, O/U 41.5. These are no-brainer MUST starts. Here are players that should be in starting consideration for most fantasy teams. With Sam Darnold sidelined with a quad injury, Drew Lock will make a start for Seattle. Funny enough, his last start of the season was against the Cardinals. In that game, he completed 73.1% of his passes with 235 yards through the air and three passing scores. Lock was the QB9 in weekly scoring that week. This season, among 40 qualifying passers, Lock is third in yards per attempt, seventh in highly accurate throw rate, 22nd in catchable target rate, and 11th in hero throw rate. Lock could have another QB1-level stat line this week. Arizona’s pass defense has been horrible. Over their last five games, the Cards have allowed the ninth-most yards per attempt, the fifth-highest passing touchdown rate, the sixth-most EPA per dropback, and the second-most fantasy points per dropback. Lock is also dealing with an elbow injury, so continue to monitor the news on this situation and I’ll update his outlook as we get more info.