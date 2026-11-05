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Keep Doing What You Love: Navigating Early Alzheimer’s on the Job
By Karen Heslop,5 days ago
It’s estimated that five to six percent of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease have an early-onset form of the condition. These individuals are generally diagnosed before the age of 65. Although people can retire at varying ages, full retirement age is usually between 65 and 67. That means it’s highly likely that someone who’s been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is still working. If you’ve received a diagnosis, it’s understandable that you may be wondering how the condition could affect your job and what to do about it. The good news is that you can effectively navigate your new life with the right plan.