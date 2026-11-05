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Silver Rail families face fear and trauma as school reopening nears
By Jen Baires,2 days ago
A little before 1 p.m. on Oct. 15, Malia Parker’s daughter was in music class at Silver Rail Elementary when the 5-year-old needed to go to the bathroom. The kindergartner was in the restroom by herself, where she couldn’t hear any of the announcements as the school went into lockdown, Parker said. When her daughter tried to go back to the class, the door was locked. The halls were empty.