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Too Young to Vote, Mercy High School Students Serve as Election Judges
By Sponsored Post Staff,5 days ago
Three Mercy High School students who are not yet old enough to vote took an active role in the democratic process during Tuesday’s midterm elections by serving as election judges. Seniors Tess Brandenburg and Maria Chalkia and junior Khloe Stevenson joined election officials and community volunteers at polling locations, helping to ensure Election Day ran smoothly and that voters had a positive experience at the polls. Their responsibilities included assisting with operations, welcoming voters, and supporting the administration of the election in accordance with the State of Maryland’s procedures. Tess and Maria served at Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School in Ramblewood and Khloe was stationed at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy.
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