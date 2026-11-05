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White Pine County Sheriff’s Office Report: October 26 – November 1, 2026
By The Ely Times,4 days ago
October 26, 2026 City- Report of a juvenile problem. Reporting party advised of a child pulling a knife on another student on a school bus. School Resource Officer investigated the juvenile problem and a report was generated. City- Report of a civil problem. Reporting party advised of an individual releasing their personal health information. Deputy […]