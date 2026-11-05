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DAILY DOSE: Brain Activity May Predict Alzheimer’s Years Before Memory Loss; Gas Above Martian Volcano Suggests Mars May Still Be Volcanically Active.
By scientificinquirer,5 days ago
Brain Activity May Predict Alzheimer’s Years Before Memory Loss. Scientists at Stanford Medicine have identified patterns of brain activity that may predict Alzheimer’s disease years before cognitive symptoms appear. Researchers compared resting-state functional MRI scans from 180 exceptionally resilient older adults, known as super agers, with scans from 110 Alzheimer’s patients. They developed an Alzheimer’s resilience-vulnerability connectome score that distinguished the groups with approximately 85% accuracy. When applied to more than 1,300 cognitively healthy adults aged 55–70, the score predicted subsequent cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s-related changes over follow-up periods extending up to 12 years. Published November 4 in Science Advances, the findings suggest brain connectivity could provide an earlier warning signal than conventional biomarkers. However, the score is not yet a diagnostic test, and researchers have not demonstrated that changing these activity patterns prevents dementia. (Stanford Medicine)