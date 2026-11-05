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gustaf westman gives disney’s mickey & friends his signature chunky, colorful forms
By kat barandy,4 days ago
The swedish designer translates familiar cartoon silhouettes into rounded household objects from colorful tableware to collectible furniture. Swedish designer Gustaf Westman has teamed up with Disney to turn Mickey Mouse and his friends into a collection of sculptural furniture and household objects. Mickey’s oversized ears become a mirror, Donald Duck takes the shape of a colorful bookstand, and Goofy’s silhouette finds its way into furniture. Westman borrows details from the animated characters and reworks them through the rounded forms and exaggerated proportions that have come to define his Stockholm-based studio.