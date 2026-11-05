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AI agents enter government, putting identity and accountability to the test
By Evin McMullen,5 days ago
Governments are moving AI agents out of pilots and into live public services, and the UAE is leading the way. It has set a target to shift half of federal services and operations to AI within two years, its first government agents are already working across areas from tax auditing to customer support, and it has just created TAMM Global to license its AI government platform to other states. The ambition is substantial, and public adoption is already strong: Microsoft ranks the UAE first globally for generative AI use among working-age people.