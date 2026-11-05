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CVR Energy to acquire two Marathon Petroleum refineries for $4.2 billion
5 days ago
CVR Energy, Inc. (Sugar Land, Tex.) has entered into a definitive agreement with subsidiaries of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Findlay, Ohio) under which CVR Energy would acquire Marathon’s St. Paul Park, Minn., and Mandan, N.D., refineries, along with Marathon’s related marketing business (collectively, the Acquired Business), for a total purchase price of approximately $4.2 billion, plus net working capital.