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Entegris enters SiC and diamond-enabled thermal-management materials market
5 days ago
Entegris, Inc. (Billerica, Mass.), a leading supplier of critical advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced two important milestones in its strategic expansion into the market for silicon carbide (SiC) and diamond-enabled thermal management materials solutions for next-generation AI advanced packaging. “Growth in...