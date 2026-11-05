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Kura Revolving Sushi Bar brings a new spin to West Des Moines dining
By August Miller,4 days ago
West Des Moines’restaurant scene is always growing, but this addition is more than just another place to grab dinner. Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, located inside Jordan Creek Town Center, officially opened on Oct. 22, introducing Iowa’s first revolving sushi bar. With robotic servers, moving conveyor belts, and an interactive ordering system, Kura promises an experience that is just as much about entertainment as it is about food. However, when a restaurant puts so much emphasis on its technology and presentation, an important question remains: Does the food live up to the experience?