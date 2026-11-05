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Covestro inaugurates new polyester resin production line at Meppen site
5 days ago
Covestro AG (Leverkusen, Germany) inaugurated a new production line for polyester resins at its Meppen site. The opening comes in response to rising demand for high-performance polyester resins across Europe. Coatings formulators are reformulating to meet ever-tighter regulatory requirements, while packaging and industrial markets demand consistent quality, reliable availability, and simpler supply chains.