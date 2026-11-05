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Alfa Laval produces titanium heat exchanger plates with 25% recycled content
5 days ago
Alfa Laval AB (Lund, Sweden) has set a new industry benchmark in manufacturing with a pioneering initiative at its gasketed plate heat exchanger factory in Jiangyin, China. As part of its ambition to reduce the carbon footprint of its heat exchangers and increase circularity, the company has successfully produced titanium plates containing 25% recycled content. This breakthrough marks an important step in Alfa Laval’s strategy to improve resource efficiency and support the decarbonization of energy-intensive industries.