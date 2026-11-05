undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Oregon report weighs cannabis harms against benefits
By News Staff,5 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon Health Authority published updated public health statements on the potential harms and benefits of cannabis use. The 2026 Cannabis Public Health Statements expand and revise previous statements an OHA-convened Retail Marijuana Scientific Advisory Committee developed in 2015. The earlier statements, which were updated in 2017, were created following the 2014 passage of Measure 91, which legalized recreational marijuana use, sale and possession.
17