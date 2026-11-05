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James Stewart Biopic Jimmy Premieres in Fort Worth
By Todd Jorgenson,5 days ago
Arlington screenwriter Justin Strawhand became inspired by the subtle whiff of gasoline fumes while huddled with his laptop at a café table underneath the nose of a B-24 at Dallas Executive Airport. And he was galvanized by the historic significance of the former Hotel Texas in downtown Fort Worth, where he locked himself in a room while completing his first draft.