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Senators Can’t Continue With Their Current Goalie Duo
By Dayton R.,5 days ago
It’s a month into the 2026-27 season, and the Ottawa Senators have been one of the NHL’s best teams so far. Sitting eighth in the league, their offence has been humming with Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, and Dylan Cozens at the helm, while Linus Ullmark has the best save percentage (SV%) among goalies with at least four starts, and Jake Sanderson has the third-highest points-per-game average of all defencemen. Injuries have taken their toll, but it seems like nothing can slow them down.