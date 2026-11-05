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What races the AP has not yet called in contests for Senate and governor
By The Associated Press,5 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — There are just four races for U.S. Senate and governor that The Associated Press has not yet called as of Thursday. Contests in Alaska, Kansas and Mississippi have narrow margins with votes still outstanding even as the scale of Democrats’ midterm victory across the country comes into focus, ensuring the party will control the House and the Senate next year.