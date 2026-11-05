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Flooding Swamps McCaysville as Rescuers Reach Stranded Residents
By NAS Editorial Team,5 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. — Rescue crews worked through Thursday after heavy overnight rain sent the Toccoa River into streets and buildings along the Georgia-Tennessee border, flooding homes and businesses in McCaysville and neighboring Copperhill. The river reached roughly 18 feet Thursday morning, surpassing its previous record, the Associated Press reported....