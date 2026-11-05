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Yunnan by Potomac brings China’s Yunnan cuisine to Arlington
By Good Morning Washington,5 days ago
Washington, D.C. (7News) — Food lovers looking to explore bold new flavors can find a unique culinary experience at Yunnan by Potomac in Arlington. On Good Morning Washington, Chef and Owner Shao Bruce shared what makes the restaurant stand out, highlighting the rich and diverse cuisine of China's Yunnan province. Known for its vibrant flavors and wide-ranging menu, the restaurant offers guests an opportunity to discover dishes that may be unfamiliar, with the help of an interactive Food Map Quiz on its website designed to guide diners to menu items that match their tastes.