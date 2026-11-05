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Misconduct during suspension prompts a second suspension
By Laura Brown,4 days ago
The Minnesota Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Bemidji attorney Darrell Carter and barred him from seeking reinstatement for six months. Carter was previously suspended in 2023 after admitting to multiple ethics violations, including conflicts of interest, client fund mishandling and false statements. New misconduct allegations included practicing law while suspended, failing...
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