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LDWF honors Aquatic Volunteer Instructors at annual appreciation banquet
By From News Reports,4 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) celebrated its top Aquatic Volunteer Instructors (Aquatic VIP) at an appreciation banquet on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in Baton Rouge, LA. Volunteers who logged at least 5 hours between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026, were honored at the banquet for their dedication and impact. Prior to kicking off the banquet and awards ceremony, the Aquatic VIPs attended an extended education presentation about LDWF’s participation and volunteer contributions with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.
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