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Rangsons Aerospace’s ambition for 2030 from components to mission critical systems
By Swati.K,3 days ago
Pavan G. Ranga, MD & CEO, Rangsons Aerospace, discusses India’s opportunity to move up the global aerospace value chain, the convergence of engineering and defence technologies, and the capabilities needed to build globally competitive aerospace systems. India’s aerospace industry is at a pivotal stage, with growing opportunities to move...