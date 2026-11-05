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Land-Grant officially announces takeover of Nocterra Brewing Company’s brand and Powell tap house
By Taylor Henninger,5 days ago
POWELL — It’s official: Land-Grant is coming to Powell in late November, taking over the former Nocterra Brewing Company’s flagship tap house. Land-Grant has acquired the Nocterra Brewing Company brand and will continue brewing Nocterra’s beers at its Franklinton production facility, with plans to “bring fresh batches of fan-favorite Nocterra beers back to taps and shelves at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout Columbus and beyond,” according to a press release from Land-Grant.