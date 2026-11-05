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Steam Demo Arrives for 2D Point-and-Click Adventure Ghost Haunting
By Mike Wilton,4 days ago
Daedalic Entertainment and Three Headed Monkey Studios have released a free Steam demo for Ghost Haunting as part of the Steam Point & Click Showcase. Inspired by classic 90s LucasArts adventures, the 2D point-and-click title combines hand-crafted pixel art and dark humor with a chaotic young protagonist named Gigi. When Gigi discovers her grumpy grandfather is a legendary ghost hunter, she concocts a reckless plan: if spirits can visit the living, she can venture into the afterlife to bring her late grandmother home.