undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Idaho Democrats Flip Both District 26 House Seats as Cost of Living Drives Blaine County Voters
By Donna Kucera,4 days ago
Two Idaho House seats in District 26 went to Democrats this week, with Anita Janis defeating incumbent Mike Pohanka and Kevin Marsh winning an open seat in a district that stretches across Blaine, Jerome and Lincoln counties. The results, while unofficial, mark one of the more notable local upsets in a statewide election night that saw Idaho Democrats add seats in a legislature long dominated by Republicans.
10