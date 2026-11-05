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Married father of 4 with ties to Massachusetts, New Hampshire, dies in massive flood, FaceTimes wife seconds before death
By Ken Paiva,5 days ago
Joshua Bennett, a 34-year-old husband and father of four with ties to New Hampshire and Massachusetts, died Monday after his vehicle became submerged in floodwaters during historic rainfall in Palm Bay, Florida according to family accounts and local reports. Bennett was trapped in his truck on San Filippo Drive as...
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