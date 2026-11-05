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Will Steve Cohen Be Willing to Vastly Outbid The Field for Skubal?
By Robert Colonna,4 days ago
There has been much discussion about Steve Cohen going all out for Tarik Skubal, including Chelsea Janes of SNY stating, “if Cohen decides he wants Skubal, the Mets will pay whatever it takes to get him.” Alden Gonzalez of ESPN alluded to the Mets being the presumptive high bidder, writing, “It’s going to come down to price. And whether the Dodgers would be willing to match Steve Cohen’s Mets or any other suitors that materialize given the threat of a salary cap remains to be seen.”