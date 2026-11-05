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Potter Named CFO at Southwest Medical Center
By Joe,5 days ago
LIBERAL, Kan. — Southwest Medical Center (SWMC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Trisha Potter to Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 2026. A Liberal native, Potter began her career at SWMC in November 2009 as a Payroll Specialist. Over the next 12 years, she advanced through several positions within the Accounting Department, including Staff Accountant, Accounting Manager, and Controller. After relocating to the Dallas, Texas, area in 2021 to pursue other career opportunities, Potter returned to Liberal and SWMC in October 2025 as Controller.