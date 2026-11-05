undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Proposed 2,000-home development heads to county planning commission in December
By Terry Ward Terry.ward@myhorrynews.com,5 days ago
The portion of southern Horry County known as the Burgess Community is growing, just like almost every section of the county. With each new cluster of homes, there are questions from existing neighborhoods regarding traffic, school capacity and density. HarborTrace is a proposed mixed-use development that would be built on...
2