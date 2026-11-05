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Trump ally Dhillon, who remade DOJ civil rights unit, resigns
By Dan Rosenzweig-ZiffAndrew Goudsward,4 days ago
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - US Justice Department official Harmeet Dhillon, who reshaped the agency's civil rights unit to pursue Trump administration priorities including voter data requests and gun rights cases, has resigned, Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday. Dhillon is among the first senior officials to leave the...