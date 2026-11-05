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Rapid Early Optic Nerve Head Swelling May Predict Visual Decline in NAION
By Jason H Peragallo, MD,5 days ago
Review of: Early optic nerve head swelling rate is associated with worsening of visual outcomes in nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. Woods B, Szanto D, Wang J-K, et al. Ophthalmology, October 20026. Tracking optic nerve head volume with OCT in the first days after onset of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic...
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