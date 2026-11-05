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Six Flags is getting guests to visit more parks — but could sell others
By Dani Meyering,3 days ago
Six Flags is seeing a major increase in guests visiting multiple parks, even as the company considers selling additional properties. During its Nov. 5, 2026, earnings call, CEO John Reilly revealed that visits between Six Flags parks have increased approximately fivefold over the past year, crediting the company’s expanded regional season pass network.