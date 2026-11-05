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» ‘Not A Case of Necessity, It Was A Case of Frustration,’ Prosecutors Dispute Self-Defense in 2016 Homicide
By Editor’s Corner,4 days ago
Jurors heard closing statements from the prosecution and the defense in a 2016 homicide trial before DC Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman on Nov. 3. Wilbert Whitaker, 77, is charged with first-degree murder while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of Leo Hackett on April 30, 2016 on the 800 block of 21st Street, NE. Hackett died from a gunshot wound to his chest.
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